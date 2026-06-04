Cardi B Reveals Multiple Reconciliation Attempts With Latto, Without Much Success

Cardi B responds to Latto’s Breakfast Club confirmation that she dissed her on Big Mama, explaining the leaked audio and her attempts to make things right.

Cardi B just dropped a lengthy response after Latto confirmed on “The Breakfast Club” that she was addressing her on the track “Gimme Dat” from her new album Big Mama.

The two artists have been dealing with tension since a leaked audio surfaced where Cardi was heard going off about Ice Spice, but Latto got caught in the crossfire when Cardi called her out of her name during the rant.

Latto explained on the radio show that she was pregnant and emotional when she recorded the verse for Cardi’s “ErrTime” remix back in September 2025.

She said she rushed to the studio to help with first-week sales, but just two days later, she saw herself being disrespected all over the internet.

“I’m pregnant, emotions high and it was someone I deadass looked at as a friend,” Latto told the hosts. “We was on a texting basis, so I feel like, yeah, you tweeted to the world but we got each other’s number.”

She confirmed that Cardi reached out two months later, but by then Latto had already moved on from the situation.

I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 4, 2026

Cardi responded with a detailed X thread where she acknowledged Latto’s perspective and explained her own emotional state during that time.

“I truly understand how you feel and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public,” Cardi wrote.

She clarified that she didn’t mean to call Latto that name during the heated conversation.

“On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant,” she continued.

Cardi also revealed that she was going through her own pregnancy while promoting her album, which affected her emotional state.

The Bronx rapper made multiple attempts to reconcile with Latto throughout 2025 and 2026.

“I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility,” Cardi explained.

She emphasized that she always had love and respect for Latto and wanted to make things right. However, she acknowledged that their approaches to resolution differed.

“I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album,” Cardi noted.

The tension between these two artists highlights how pregnancy and emotional vulnerability can strain even industry friendships, especially when public perception gets involved.

Both women were dealing with significant life changes while navigating the pressures of the music industry, which made the situation more complicated than a typical industry dispute.

Latto said she’s open to having a conversation with Cardi when the time is right, but for now, the two remain in separate corners.