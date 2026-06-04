Jews Lose: Dutch Court Allows Ye To Perform Despite Push Back

Ye won his legal battle in Amsterdam on Wednesday, with a Dutch court rejecting a Jewish organization’s emergency appeal to block his two upcoming concerts in the Netherlands. The judge ruled there’s no evidence the performances pose a threat to public order, clearing the way for shows scheduled for June 6 and 8 at the […]

Ye won his legal battle in Amsterdam on Wednesday, with a Dutch court rejecting a Jewish organization’s emergency appeal to block his two upcoming concerts in the Netherlands.

The judge ruled there’s no evidence the performances pose a threat to public order, clearing the way for shows scheduled for June 6 and 8 at the Gelredome in Arnhem.

The Central Jewish Council had filed the lawsuit, arguing that Ye should be banned from the country entirely, citing his history of antisemitic statements, including admiration for Adolf Hitler and selling merchandise featuring swastikas.

But the Amsterdam District Court found no legal grounds to stop him from performing, stating, “There are no indications that West’s presence in the coming days will lead to concrete public order dangers.”

That’s a major win for the rapper’s European comeback, but the ruling left the Jewish Council devastated.

“The feeling we are getting is that it is okay if you are antisemitic,” Chanan Hertzberger, the organization’s chair, told the AP.

Dutch lawmakers had pushed for a ban, but immigration minister Bart van den Brink said there was no legal basis for blocking his entry, even though he called Ye’s remarks “reprehensible.”

Ye’s European tour has been chaotic. He was barred from the U.K. in April, which triggered cancellations in Italy and Poland, but he managed to perform in Istanbul on Saturday with over 100,000 fans in attendance.

Concert organizers say 70,000 tickets have already been sold for the Arnhem shows, suggesting strong demand despite the controversy.

In January, Ye apologized through a Wall Street Journal advertisement, attributing his past behavior to a “four-month long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior” caused by his bipolar disorder.

According to AP News, the court’s decision means the shows will proceed as planned.