Travis Scott Booed In Istanbul After Arriving Late & Cutting Concert Short

Travis Scott angered Istanbul fans after performing just 20 minutes at his first Turkish concert, arriving 90 minutes late and leaving early despite being the headliner.

Travis Scott angered fans in Istanbul after performing for just 20 minutes at his first-ever Turkish concert.

The 35-year-old Houston rapper showed up 90 minutes late to the May 31 event at Tersane Istanbul, then cut his set short despite being the headliner, leaving the 2,500-person crowd booing as he exited the stage.

The exclusive club night was heavily promoted as a premium experience. Ticket sellers promised a 90-minute DJ set and performance starting at 11 P.M., with opening acts from lesser-known artists.

Fans paid significant money for what was billed as a performance “beyond the classic concert” experience. Instead, they got disappointment.

After arriving nearly two hours late, Scott performed for roughly 20 minutes before leaving. Concertgoers immediately demanded refunds. Videos posted on social media showed the crowd booing loudly as the rapper walked off.

Scott responded on Instagram, saying he was only there to host a party for a friend’s birthday celebration.

“I’m on it. I only came to host a party for a friend’s big day. Can’t wait to actually come back and perform for real,” he posted.

His representatives told Turkish media a different story. They claimed Scott hosted the party for an hour, then delivered “an exceptional performance for 20 minutes.” The conflicting accounts only added fuel to fan frustration.

The incident marks a rough start to Scott’s first Turkey tour.