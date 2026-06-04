Diddy’s Former Chief Of Staff Denies She Is His Ghislaine Maxwell In Lawsuit

Kristina Khorram denies being Diddy’s version of Ghislaine Maxwell as she fights sex trafficking allegations in court.

Kristina Khorram is pushing back hard against allegations that compare her to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in her legal response to a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Phillip Pines.

The comparison stings because Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associate and right-hand for years, grooming and luring underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, before she was sentenced to twenty years in prison back in 2022.

Khorram’s legal team wants the Maxwell comparison completely off the table. Here’s why people are even making that connection in the first place.

Rodney Jones, one of the civil accusers in the Diddy case, literally called Khorram “the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein” during his legal filings against the music mogul.

Khorram served as Diddy’s chief of staff and his right hand for more than eight years, meaning she was in the room for basically everything.

During the Diddy trial in June 2025, multiple witnesses testified about her involvement in alleged crimes that ranged from helping move drugs across state lines to monitoring Cassie Ventura’s location constantly.

The trial testimony painted a picture of someone allegedly doing way more than just scheduling meetings and managing calendars.

Witnesses said Khorram helped secure a $100,000 payment to a hotel security guard for surveillance footage of Diddy beating Ventura, told witness Phillip Pines to stay quiet about the violence he saw and threatened him with repercussions if he talked, and even instructed another witness named Jane on how to smuggle Ecstasy pills in checked luggage by saying, “I do it all the time.”

She allegedly arranged hotel rooms stocked with supplies for what prosecutors called “freak-offs” and booked travel for these alleged hotel nights.

Khorram hasn’t been charged with any crimes and continues to deny every single allegation against her, according to reporting from USA Today.

Meanwhile, Diddy himself got convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution back in July 2025 and received fifty months in prison, which breaks down to four years and two months.

His release date is set for April 2028.