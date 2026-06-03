Jeezy Explains Why He Takes Himself On A Date For Sushi Every Wednesday

Jeezy treats himself to sushi every Wednesday as part of his commitment to self-care and personal healing.

Jeezy has figured out something most people spend years trying to understand: how to actually take care of yourself without waiting for someone else to do it.

Every Wednesday night, he’s not scrolling through his phone or catching up on work. He’s getting dressed up, heading out to his favorite sushi spot, and treating himself like he matters.

“I’m dating myself right now, you know what I’m saying?” he explained. “As a man, you should always take time to be with yourself. And I happen to love sushi. So, every Wednesday night, I take myself out on a sushi date. I get dressed up. I do the whole thing. I go out and I have a bottle of sake, a bottle of wine and my favorite sushi and you know, I just date myself. I think it’s amazing.”

This isn’t just about the food. It’s about the ritual, the intention, and the message he’s sending to himself and everyone watching.

According to his recent interview, Jeezy’s approach to self-care goes way deeper than a nice meal.

He’s been vocal about his healing journey for years, sharing moments of reflection and wisdom on social media that have resonated with millions.

“These are something that I do as a part of my healing journey,” he said. “If anybody knows me, I’m advocate for, you know, just self-help healing and this these are the moments that I have to reflect. And for me it’s just like I like to share with the people that support me.”

What makes Jeezy’s philosophy stand out is how he connects self-care to fatherhood and personal growth. He’s raising kids across different ages and sees each one as their own person with their own energy.

“All my kids have done something different for me as far as the man that I am today,” he reflected. “My kids are my foundation. They are my biggest supporters, and they are the reason that I get up every morning and do what I do.”

For Jeezy, taking himself out on a date isn’t selfish. It’s the opposite. It’s how he stays grounded enough to show up for the people who depend on him.