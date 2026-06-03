NBA Finals Get Hip-Hop Treatment From Nas

Nas steps into the NBA Finals spotlight with a voiceover on Nicholas Britell’s new league-wide sonic identity.

Nas just became the voice of the biggest basketball moment of the year, and it’s way bigger than just a voiceover gig.

The NBA tapped the legendary rapper to narrate a brand new Finals promo scored by Nicholas Britell, the Emmy-winning composer behind HBO’s “Succession,” and the collaboration marks the league’s first real attempt at building what they’re calling a “signature audio identity.”

This isn’t just background music for commercials. It’s the foundation for how the NBA wants to sound across everything from social media clips to in-arena experiences.

Britell told reporters that there’s literally no blueprint for what they’re creating here. He’s studied the history, from John Tesh’s iconic “Roundball Rock” to the Chicago Bulls’ use of the Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius,” but this project goes deeper.

The composer wanted to capture something essential about basketball itself.

“To me, basketball represents drama, power, beauty, and intense emotion,” Britell explained. “The dedication and ability of these athletes is staggering, and finding a way to encapsulate all that in sound was very exciting.”

Nas delivers the voiceover with the kind of gravitas you’d expect from someone who’s spent decades commanding attention.

“Thirty teams start this journey, but only two are left standing,” he says over Britell’s orchestral arrangement. “The math is simple. The quest is anything but. This isn’t just a series, this is legacy. Everything’s on the line, because history is calling. This is the NBA Finals.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Britell called Nas “an all-time hero” of his, making this collaboration feel genuine rather than corporate.

The spot debuted Wednesday and will run throughout the playoffs and Finals coverage.

For Nas, this represents another moment where Hip-Hop culture intersects with mainstream sports in a way that feels natural and earned.

The league plans to expand this sonic landscape with more music releases tied to the NBA brand moving forward.