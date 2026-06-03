EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Pounces On Tyrone Blackburn For Sanctions In $20M Battle Over Fat Joe Allegations

Roc Nation hits Tyrone Blackburn with a sanctions motion as the lawyer behind Fat Joe’s wild lawsuit runs low on cash.

Roc Nation wants a federal judge to make Tyrone Blackburn pay for dragging Jay-Z’s company into one of rap’s ugliest cases involving their artist, Fat Joe. The company filed a new sanctions motion on June 1 and asked the court to toss the case and cover its fees.

Blackburn represents Terrance Dixon, the former hype man who filed a $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe in June 2025.

Dixon rode with the Bronx rapper from roughly 2005 to 2020 as his hype man and ghostwriter. Then their relationship fell apart and the accusations turned vicious.

The 157-page complaint accused Fat Joe of coercive labor, fraud and years of sexual misconduct, AllHipHop reported.

Dixon claimed he was forced into thousands of sex acts and stiffed on credits for hits like “Congratulations.” It also leveled disturbing allegations involving underage girls, which Joe flatly denies.

Fat Joe came out swinging and called the lawsuit a pile of “disgusting lies” built to extort him.

He posted that he wouldn’t break or back down and shouted out the Bronx. He’d already sued Dixon and Blackburn first for defamation and extortion.

Roc Nation’s entire argument is that it only managed Fat Joe’s catalog and collected a commission off his music. Attorney Alex Spiro told Billboard the company had “nothing to do with any of this” and isn’t tied to any trafficking venture.

Roc Nation says the case fell apart and proved it was a stunt. Dixon quietly dropped his headline RICO claim, then piled on fresh labor-law claims to keep the company trapped.

The company calls it Blackburn’s usual playbook, and a judge already found that past sanctions “did not have an appreciable impact on Blackburn.”

The timing couldn’t be uglier for the embattled lawyer who keeps landing in headlines. The same day Roc Nation filed, Judge Jennifer Rochon denied his request to shrink an earlier sanction awarded to Fat Joe’s lawyers.

She put him on a plan to pay $588, $725.95 and $903.50 across June. This isn’t the first time Blackburn has cried poverty when a sanctions bill landed.

He pleaded broke, fighting a $76,000 penalty in the T.D. Jakes case, saying he couldn’t pay anything. The court cut it to a $5,000 fine in $500 installments and pulled his license there.

Rochon gave Blackburn until July 2 to confirm every installment got paid or face even harsher penalties.