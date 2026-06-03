Turkish Government Slam Kanye West Concert Over “I Am A God” Chants

Kanye West pulled off something nobody expected in Istanbul last weekend, drawing 118,000 fans to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30, but the Turkish government isn’t celebrating with him.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief advisor Oktay Saral fired back on X, saying the show featured “rhetoric and symbols that run counter to our faith and civilizational values,” and he wasn’t talking about the music.

The real issue, according to Saral, was the crowd chanting “I am a God” from Kanye’s 2013 track, combined with the involvement of French designer Michele Lamy, whose gothic aesthetic and association with occult imagery raised red flags for officials worried about spiritual and cultural sensitivities.

What made this moment significant wasn’t just Turkey’s pushback, though.

Saral urged the tourism ministry to exercise “far greater caution” with future events that could affect the nation’s spiritual values.

This sets up a bigger problem brewing across Europe.

Kanye’s already been banned from the UK, France, Poland, and Italy over his past antisemitic remarks and Nazi imagery, but the Netherlands situation is different. Dutch authorities cleared him to perform June 6 and 8 in Arnhem, ruling there were no legal grounds to block him, yet the government’s watching closely for any violations or incidents that could justify intervention.

The Netherlands clearance came despite protests from lawmakers and Jewish activists, but officials made it clear they’re monitoring the situation.

If anything goes wrong at those shows, authorities have already signaled they’re ready to step in.

This isn’t just about one concert anymore.

Kanye’s got shows lined up in Albania on July 11 and Prague on July 25, and every government along his European route is taking notes on what happens in the Netherlands.

The Turkey incident proved that even in countries willing to let him perform, officials are documenting everything he says and does on stage, building a case file for potential future action.

Back in January, Kanye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal defending himself, attributing his controversial behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder, but that apology hasn’t stopped governments from treating his performances like potential security threats.