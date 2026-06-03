Jewish Council Sues To Block Ye’s Arnhem Performance Despite Government Approval

Ye’s Netherlands concerts hang in the balance as Amsterdam court hears Jewish Council’s lawsuit seeking to block his performances today.

Ye faces a legal battle in Amsterdam today that could derail his Netherlands performances despite government approval to enter the country.

The Central Jewish Council filed a lawsuit seeking to ban the rapper from performing at GelreDome in Arnhem on June 6 and 8, arguing his documented antisemitic statements pose a direct threat to public safety and the Dutch Jewish community.

The hearing starts at 2:00 p.m., and the outcome remains uncertain even though Dutch officials previously cleared him to perform.

The government’s position has been contradictory from the start.

Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink stated that officials found no legal grounds to deny Ye entry, saying “solid grounds are needed to bar people from entering the country” and that “his past statements are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry.”

Yet the same government promised to take action if he makes criminal remarks on stage, essentially putting the burden on him to stay silent during his performances.

Arnhem mayor Ahmed Marcouch issued permits for both shows, acknowledging that Ye’s statements were “morally and possibly legally reprehensible” but claiming mayors cannot make decisions “based solely on personal or societal disapproval.”

This legal technicality has left the Jewish community frustrated, as per NL Times, the CJO argues that his history of antisemitism, including releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler,” selling s####### merchandise, and praising Nazi ideology, creates an immediate public order threat.

The Netherlands stands alone in Europe as one of the few countries still allowing Ye to perform.

The UK banned him entirely, resulting in the cancellation of Wireless Festival, while France postponed his Marseille show and Poland canceled his performance outright.

In January 2026, Ye issued a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, blaming his behavior on bipolar type-1 disorder, but critics noted this follows a pattern of repeated transgressions despite previous expressions of contrition.

The court’s decision today will determine whether Ye can proceed with his European tour or face another entry ban, marking a critical moment in the ongoing saga surrounding his international performances.