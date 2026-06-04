EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Begs Judge For Mercy From Megan Thee Stallion’s $75K Wrath

Milagro Gramz begs a judge to pause Megan Thee Stallion’s $75,000 judgment, claiming she cannot afford to pay while her appeal moves forward.

Milagro Gramz is begging a federal judge for mercy after a court reinstated a $75,000 award in favor of Megan Thee Stallion and entered a final judgment in the defamation case against her.

In a newly filed motion titled Gramz says she cannot pay the judgment now and warns that forcing her to do so would wreck her ability to pursue her appeal.

Gramz is representing herself in the request to pause enforcement while the Eleventh Circuit reviews the case.

“Enforcement during the pendency of the appeal may create significant hardship and impair [my] ability to effectively pursue appellate relief,” Gramz wrote in the motion outlining her financial reality.

Gramz described her work and lack of stable income to the court in stark terms.

“I am an individual and self-employed media commentator, researcher, and content creator,” she wrote. “My primary source of self-employment income is derived from operating multiple online media platforms through which I gather information, conduct research, provide commentary, and disseminate information to the public.”

Gramz stressed that her income fluctuates and that she is not a corporation with deep pockets.

“Unlike a corporation or large business entity, my income is dependent upon audience support, subscriptions, platform monetization, and other revenue sources that naturally fluctuate from month to month.”

In blunt language about her finances, she told the judge, “I do not possess substantial liquid assets and do not have the financial resources necessary to immediately satisfy the judgment or post a full supersedeas bond,” and added that she also supports her household and her two minor children.

Gramz also made it clear that she does not have assets that can be easily sold to cover the judgment.

“I do not own substantial assets that could be liquidated to satisfy the judgment, and I lack the financial ability to obtain a full supersedeas bond,” she wrote.

According to her filing, forcing payment now could derail her appeal by draining resources needed to pursue it.

“Immediate collection efforts would create a substantial hardship and could significantly impair my ability to pursue my appeal, including costs associated with filing fees, transcripts, record preparation, legal research, and other necessary appellate expenses,” Gramz stated.

She added that without a stay, “collection efforts could begin before the Eleventh Circuit has an opportunity to review the substantial legal issues presented on appeal.”

Gramz said she filed her appeal “in good faith” and argued that pausing enforcement would simply preserve the status quo while the appeal is pending.

“The requested stay would preserve the status quo while the appeal is pending and would not substantially prejudice Plaintiff,” she wrote, referring to Megan Thee Stallion.

She also asked the judge to modify the usual requirement that a party seeking a stay post a bond, saying, “I respectfully request that the Court waive, reduce, or otherwise modify any supersedeas bond requirement.”

The motion came shortly after the court reinstated the defamation verdict and entered a final judgment awarding Megan Thee Stallion $75,000 in the case, according to reporting from AllHipHop.com, which has covered the litigation.

The ruling could determine whether Gramz must begin paying now or can carry the judgment into the appellate process.