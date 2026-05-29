EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Reinstates Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Claim Against Milagro Gramz, Slaps Blooger With $75K Award

Megan Thee Stallion officially secures $75,000 after a federal judge reinstates her defamation verdict against Milagro Gramz.

Megan Thee Stallion has officially been awarded $75,000 after a federal judge reinstated the jury’s defamation verdict against Milagro Gramz and entered a new amended final judgment in her favor.

In a May 29, 2026, order, Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga ruled that Megan Thee Stallion’s motion to reinstate the defamation verdict was granted in part.

The ruling reversed the earlier dismissal of the defamation count and restored the jury’s finding that Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, was liable.

The ruling marks a major shift in the case.

After the jury originally found Gramz liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction, the court had declined to enter judgment on the defamation claim because jurors concluded Milagro Gramz qualified as a “media defendant.”

That status would have required Meg to provide pre-suit notice under Florida law.

Judge Altonaga revisited that issue and ultimately rejected the media defense based on the trial record. The court wrote that “the trial record establishes Defendant was not entitled to pre-suit notice.”

The judge found that Gramz was effectively commissioned by the Peterson family when she made the three defamatory statements at issue, thereby removing her from the protection of Florida’s pre-suit notice statute.

“[Milagro Gramz] had received payments from Sonstar, obtained information from the Peterson team before other media outlets, and sent materials to assist Daystar’s criminal defense,” according to the ruling.

That finding cleared the path for the defamation verdict to stand.

The case stems from statements Gramz made after the 2022 conviction of Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Jurors determined that Milagro Gramz’s comments, including calling Megan a non-credible witness and questioning whether she had tried to deceive courts, were defamatory.

With the amended judgment now entered, Megan Thee Stallion has secured a formal damages award covering all three counts on which the jury ruled in her favor.

The court also noted that requests for costs and attorney’s fees will be addressed later, stating that such requests “shall not be submitted until after any post-trial motions are decided or an appeal is concluded.”

The order was entered in Miami on May 29, 2026.