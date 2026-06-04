EXCLUSIVE: Feds Planning To Charge Lil Durk With New Racketeering Murder Charges In Federal Case

Lil Durk is about to face new racketeering murder charges in Los Angeles as prosecutors fight to keep co-defendant DeAndre Wilson jailed.

Federal prosecutors revealed the plan in a June 3 filing opposing Wilson’s bid for release. They said they intend to bring additional charges, including Murder in Aid of Racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking.

The update raises the stakes in Durk’s federal murder-for-hire case. Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is accused of helping orchestrate a 2022 plot to kill Quando Rondo in Los Angeles.

The gunmen missed Quando Rondo, but killed his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, near the Beverly Center.

Wilson had argued that new charges could delay the trial and weaken the case for keeping him jailed. Prosecutors fired back, saying the opposite was true.

“Defendant also falsely suggests that his role in the Los Angeles murder ‘is materially subordinate to every other charged defendant.’”

The government claims Wilson helped Lil Durk recruit hitmen from Chicago and traveled with them to California. Prosecutors said the group tracked Quando Rondo from August 18 to August 19, 2022, before the shooting.

Federal prosecutors said the crew used two vehicles to follow Quando Rondo before three co-defendants opened fire with multiple weapons, including a machine gun.

The filing also says Wilson allegedly committed the Los Angeles murder while he was out on bond in a separate Chicago murder case. He was later acquitted, but prosecutors said his criminal history still shows danger.

Prosecutors also pointed to surveillance footage from shortly after Lul Pab was killed.

“Surveillance video shows that less than 45 minutes later, while S.R.’s bullet-riddled body was being removed from a vehicle, defendant was ordering food and laughing with his co-conspirators.”

The new charges appear tied to two older incidents already flagged in Wilson’s earlier filing.

One is a 2019 shooting in Atlanta near the Varsity restaurant. Durk was arrested in that case on charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, gang activity and firearm offenses. Those charges were dropped in 2022 after prosecutors cited discretion in a dismissal motion.

The other appears tied to the January 2022 killing of Stephon Mack outside a Roseland community center in Chicago. Unsealed federal records linked Durk to the shooting, though he had not been charged in Mack’s killing at the time.

The Quando Rondo connection adds another layer to the case.

Quando Rondo walked out of federal prison and into a halfway house in Atlanta after serving 15 months of a 33-month sentence for drug conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana in 2024, paid a $44,000 fine and is scheduled for full release on November 11.

He had been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances after already facing state drug and gang charges in Georgia.

Durk has not had the same success getting out. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail after a judge denied his bond request. Prosecutors have argued he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The case is currently set for trial in August 2026.