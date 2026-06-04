Doja Cat Roasts “Hairless No-Neck Having Chimpanzee” Elon Musk On X

Doja Cat unloads on Elon Musk with brutal insults after X removes the audio post feature, but the billionaire probably won’t even notice.

Doja Cat unloaded on Elon Musk with a barrage of insults after X removed its audio post feature, and the billionaire probably won’t even notice.

On June 3, the rapper took to the platform Musk owns to demand the return of the voice-note functionality that disappeared in early 2025, but instead of a polite request, she went nuclear with her language.

“Hey Elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here,” she wrote. “Thanks, u frog build looking b####. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”

hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking b####. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026

The post was pure unfiltered frustration, and it’s the kind of thing that would make most executives sweat.

But here’s the thing about Musk: he’s built an immunity to celebrity criticism that’s almost legendary at this point.

Since taking over X in 2023, he’s absorbed attacks from some of the biggest names in entertainment and music, and none of it has changed his operational direction one bit.

Billie Eilish called him a “pathetic p#### b#### coward” at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October 2025 for hoarding wealth, and Musk simply responded that she wasn’t “the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Grimes, his former partner and mother to three of his children, publicly trashed X as “poison” and “a prison” in July, expressing serious concerns about child privacy after Musk brought their four-year-old son to the Oval Office for political events.

@elonmusk put the audio post feature back on this app. Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee. Face look like it was drawn from memory. When u swim on ur back at the beach s### look like a man o’ war. Hourglass ankles. Not tryna be mean though sorry. https://t.co/SlAn0QBKKG — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026

His response? Silence, followed by business as usual.

The list of celebrities who’ve come for Musk reads like a who’s who of entertainment. Elton John quit the platform entirely, citing its misinformation policies.

Jack White penned a lengthy statement condemning Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s account.

Robyn said she “always hated him, way before it was cool to hate him,” and Neil Young even wrote a song slamming Tesla.

Dionne Warwick publicly called out the “young man” over his constant operational changes, and the criticism just keeps piling up.

Yet X still pulled in $2.9 to $3.1 billion in revenue for 2025, with premium subscriptions generating $1 billion alone.

Doja Cat’s meltdown is valid, but Musk’s track record suggests he’s not the type to reverse course because someone on his own platform told him off.