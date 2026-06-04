George Clinton To Unveil New Mothership For Essence Festival 2026: “It’s Going To Fly Forever”

George Clinton is preparing for another liftoff. The funk visionary revealed to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that a brand-new Mothership will debut at the 2026 Essence Festival.

Iconic funk artist George Clinton prepares to launch the next chapter of funk history and it comes from the outer limits.

The Parliament-Funkadelic architect revealed to AllHipHop that a brand-new version of the legendary Mothership will make its public debut during the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, marking the return of one of music’s most iconic stage productions.

“We have a brand new one that’s being built,” Clinton told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “It’s become a part of our heritage now. It’s culturally significant now and it’s going to fly again. It’s going to fly forever. Like I said, the Mothership will fly just like it always does.”

The breaking news comes as the Essence Festival of Culture returns to New Orleans over Fourth of July weekend from July 3-5. The annual event will once again split its programming between the Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This year’s lineup is among the strongest in recent memory.

Friday’s concert slate features Cardi B, Latto and Kehlani. Saturday brings together R&B royalty Patti LaBelle alongside Brandy and Monica.

Sunday’s finale will feature George Clinton, New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia, legendary producer Babyface and even Public Enemy. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will also bring her popular “The Light” podcast to the festival as part of the launch of the new Creator and Podcast Fest.

For Clinton, the return of the Mothership carries special meaning because of the festival’s history.

“We did the first one there,” he said of the early Essence Festival. “So it has its roots there.”

The original Mothership became one of the most celebrated stage props in music history during Parliament’s groundbreaking late-1970s tours. Emerging from the group’s Afrofuturist vision, the massive spaceship descended from arena rafters during performances of songs from the landmark album Mothership Connection. The Mothership inspired generations of artists across Hip-Hop, R&B, rock and popular culture.

Today, the original Mothership resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The new vessel, however, is designed for action.

“That’s why I’m here in Nashville right now,” Clinton said. “I just viewed it for the first time yesterday and it’s definitely 2026.”

Clinton believes the moment will unite generations of fans.

“You’re going to have three or four generations of people that come to see the spaceship,” he explained. “Some have seen it and some only heard stories of it.”

For the 83-year-old funk pioneer, the Mothership remains bigger than any one performance.

“It represent a lot of achievement,” Clinton said. “The music, the samples, the ideas, all the artists that came from it, the Hip-Hop artists, the rock artists—it represent a lot for us.”