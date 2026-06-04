Drake Get Revenge After Sharing Stripper Will Sauce Walka

Drake is making it harder and harder for me to pretend Hip-Hop gossip hasn’t gone completely off the rails. SHEESH!

As somebody who helped popularize rumors and gossip in Hip-Hop, I feel at least a little responsible for where we are today. But what we were doing back in the day and what’s happening now are two completely different animals. This is chaos. I just wanted to let you know Jay-Z and dead prez were secretly in the studio together.

Apparently, y’all love it so let us proceed.

The latest saga centers around Drake and Sauce Walka. There is so much money floating around this story that it’s honestly hard to comprehend. According to the chatter making the rounds online, Drake was allegedly spending serious money on women in Houston. This is common knowledge, but how far this went, we did not. We’re talking reportedly dropping around $11,000 a month on one woman and even gifting her a Mercedes G-Wagon. There are also claims another woman was receiving similar treatment.

The story has taken on a life of its own thanks to people like DJ Ak, who offers his point of view. By the way, he’s cool with Drake. I do not think he will say anything not sanctioned by Canadian Big Homie.

Somewhere along the way, Drake and Sauce Walka allegedly discovered they were dealing with the same woman. Or maybe one found out about the other. Honestly, the timeline is weird. That G-Wagon was not weird and it gets real chippy right there.

The story being circulated online is that Drake decided to reclaim or repossess the vehicle after feeling betrayed. Allegedly, the woman was tipped off that a wealthy athlete was making it rain at a Houston strip club. Naturally, she ran there. So she heads to the club. She parks with valet. And when she comes back, the G-Wagon is gone.

Damn. I hope that thing was at least in her name so she can get the insurance money.

Now, this same woman is reportedly connected to the ongoing back-and-forth involving Sauce Walka, which has only added more confusion. You all can dig deeper but I think this is plenty. Drake may have a more vindictive side than we knew. Meanwhile, Sauce Walka has never been mild-mannered. He’s cool. Drake is Iceman.

If somebody was sending me $11,000 every month and handing over luxury vehicles, you’d probably never hear a complaint out of me. IJS. I ain’t bending over and so…that’s why nobody’s offering me a G-Wagon.