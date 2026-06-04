Netflix Backs Tony Hinchcliffe After George Floyd Joke Backlash

Tony Hinchcliffe gets his own Netflix special despite making a George Floyd joke that has the Black community and George Floyd’s family furious.

Tony Hinchcliffe just got rewarded by Netflix for making a George Floyd joke that’s got the entire Black community heated.

During “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on May 10, the comedian said, “The Black community is so proud of you. Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

Netflix didn’t just let it slide. They’re giving him his own special called “Tony Hinchcliffe: Man Of The People” dropping next week, and the teaser shows him listing races he jokes about before winking about not being in the mood for Jewish jokes anymore.

The George Floyd Foundation came out swinging, calling the bit “sad for the culture” and pointing out that Gianna Floyd, now 12 years old, is getting bullied in school because of this constant mockery.

A spokesperson said, “We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community. Let’s try to be a little bit more positive and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians.”

This isn’t even Tony’s first time going there. During the 2024 Tom Brady roast, he joked that Rob Gronkowski “looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game.”

The pattern is clear, and Netflix is cool with it.

Kevin Hart defended Tony as “relentless but funny,” brushing off the backlash as if it were nothing. But the community wasn’t having it. Lil Rel called the joke “disgusting” and shamed the crowd for not booing.

Activist Tamika Mallory posted that there’s “literally NOTHING funny” about how George Floyd was murdered, and she was disgusted that Hart laughed along.

What’s wild is that Tony performed at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, so his whole “man of the people” angle doesn’t exactly track.

Netflix isn’t worried about any of that, though. They’re leaning into the controversy because controversy drives engagement, and engagement drives subscriptions.