Judge Frees Big30 From Dallas Federal Custody In Gucci Mane Robbery Case

Big30 walks free from federal custody after a judge rules in his favor in the ongoing Gucci Mane kidnapping case.

Big30 walked free from federal custody after months locked up in Dallas, with a judge finally ruling in his favor on the kidnapping and robbery charges tied to the Gucci Mane case.

According to FOX13, his attorney Art Horne confirmed Thursday that the Memphis rapper, whose real name is Rodney Wright, secured release from federal detention following a legal battle that had kept him behind bars since April when prosecutors convinced the court he was a flight risk.

The move comes as the broader case against nine defendants accused of orchestrating an armed confrontation at a Dallas recording studio continues its march toward trial.

The incident that sparked all this legal chaos happened when Gucci Mane and two others showed up to a studio meeting and found themselves facing multiple gunmen who robbed them at gunpoint.

Big30 and Pooh Shiesty are among the nine men federal prosecutors say orchestrated the whole operation.

The charges are serious, with kidnapping and armed robbery allegations that could carry decades in prison if convictions stick.

What’s particularly interesting is that Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., already got his own release earlier this year after being arrested alongside his son.

Williams Sr. was granted a $250,000 bond with a $25,000 cash deposit and placed on house arrest, which means the family’s legal situation has been shifting in their favor lately.

The judge’s decision to free Big30 suggests the defense team has been making stronger arguments about why he shouldn’t be locked up before trial.

All nine defendants are scheduled to face trial starting July 6, 2026, in Dallas federal court, which means the real legal reckoning is coming soon.

The final pretrial conference happens July 1, giving both sides just days to prepare their cases. Big30’s release doesn’t mean the charges disappear, but it does mean he’ll spend the next month preparing his defense from outside a cell instead of inside one.

The trial will determine whether the prosecution can prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, and whether Big30 and the others actually participated in what federal authorities describe as a coordinated armed robbery and kidnapping at a professional music studio.