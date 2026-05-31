Fetty Wap Yearbook Lyrics Gets Principal Suspended

Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” lyric in a school yearbook just cost a Florida principal her job and career.

Lyrics from Fetty Wap’s most popular song might cost a Florida school principal her job.

Katie O’Connell, the principal at Trout Creek Academy in St. Johns County, Florida, was placed on paid administrative leave after a line from “Trap Queen” showed up in the school’s yearbook.

The quote, “Everybody hatin’, we just call them fans though,” appeared on the opening page of the 2025-26 yearbook, and parents weren’t having it.

According to the Jacksonville Free Press, a parent complained that the lyric was “inappropriate and unprofessional” for a K-8 school environment.

The district launched an investigation into what it’s calling “inappropriate conduct,” and by May 22, O’Connell received a letter stating that her leave would extend through June 30, with non-reappointment planned for the next school year.

But here’s where it gets interesting: O’Connell says she never approved that quote.

According to the yearbook teacher, O’Connell didn’t sign off on the lyric before publication, and students likely inserted it after noticing the opening page had no quote at all.

An assistant principal backed her up in internal emails, noting that the quote wasn’t included during the proofread phase and that the attached signature didn’t match how O’Connell typically signs school documents.

The whole situation feels like a setup, but the district’s moving forward anyway.

The irony here is almost too perfect.

While O’Connell’s career is tanking over a Fetty Wap bar, the rapper himself has been touring North Jersey schools as an empowerment speaker.

Fetty Wap served as “principal for a day” at College Achieve Paterson and other schools, where he told students to stay in school and shared messages about growth.

He even said that fame felt “scarier than going to jail,” trying to steer kids away from his own mistakes.

Fetty Wap recently finished a federal prison sentence for his role in a drug ring, and now he’s using his platform to reach young people in his community.

He’s out here inspiring students as a guest principal, while an actual principal loses her position over his lyrics appearing in a yearbook she didn’t approve.