Meek Mill Warns Students About Social Media, Violence & Finding Purpose

Meek Mill pulls up to Imhotep High School and gives students real talk about survival, purpose, and building something beyond the streets.

Meek Mill pulled up to Imhotep High School in West Philadelphia and gave students a masterclass on survival, purpose, and building something real before summer break hits.

The rapper didn’t come with corporate platitudes or empty motivation. He came with his story, his scars, and the kind of wisdom that only comes from living through the exact struggles these kids are facing right now.

Growing up in North Philadelphia without a father shaped everything about how Meek approaches life and business.

“My dad got killed when I was 4 or 5 years old. I never had anyone to teach me how to do exercises as a man or none of that,” he told the students, according to NBC10.

That loss became fuel. Instead of accepting the streets as his only option, he built an empire.

He’s president of Dream Chasers Records, his independent label where he controls his own destiny and keeps the profits.

He’s a co-owner of Lids, the sports apparel retailer, proving that Hip-Hop success translates into real wealth and ownership. He co-founded the Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and 76ers owner Michael Rubin to fight criminal justice reform, turning his own legal battles into a movement that’s changing lives across the country.

But at Imhotep, Meek wasn’t there to brag about his wins. He was there to warn these kids about the traps he had almost fallen into.

“As kids, try not to spend too much time on social media, because 80% of that stuff is fake,” he said, knowing how the algorithm can poison young minds.

The real message hit hardest when he told them to find their trade, their passion, their way out.

“Try to find a trade. Find something you can do that you love for the summer that don’t come with grief, don’t come with violence, don’t come with prison time,” Meek said.

The visit comes as June approaches with National Gun Violence Awareness Month and summer break, when violence typically spikes in Philadelphia neighborhoods. Meek’s message about finding purpose and staying focused is exactly what these students need to hear right now.