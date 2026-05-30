Lil Wayne & Lil Yachty’s Horse Competing In $2M Triple Crown Race

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty just entered their horse Vitruvian Man into the Belmont Stakes, proving rappers are serious about horse racing.

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty are aiming for the Triple Crown in a nod to legendary artist Leonardo da Vinci.

The New Orleans icon, alongside Lil Yachty and singer Rauw Alejandro and thoroughbred expert Glenn Sorgenstein, has entered their horse into the Belmont Stakes, one of horse racing’s most prestigious events.

These guys are serious about the sport through their syndicate, Run Fast Racing, and they’ve got the credentials to prove it.

According to PageSix, Vitruvian Man, a bay colt trained by Doug O’Neill, will hit the track at Saratoga Race Course in New York for the $2 million race.

The horse has one win from six starts, but O’Neill isn’t worried about the odds.

“He’s always shown a lot of talent, he was just a little slow to come around,” O’Neill told Daily Racing Form. “He’s training well.”

The horse’s name comes from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous drawing, which is a pretty fitting tribute for something this ambitious.

The Belmont Stakes represents the biggest test yet for Run Fast Racing’s operation, and if Vitruvian Man performs well, it could open doors for more celebrity-backed racing ventures.

According to industry reports, Run Fast Racing’s celebrity-ownership model is already viewed as a win for the entire horse racing industry.

The race happens June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.