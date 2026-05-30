T.I. Recognized For Building Black Wealth Beyond Music

T.I. receives the Beacon of Industry Award from BESLA for his decades of work across music, film, real estate, and community development in Atlanta.

T.I. just got recognized for being exactly what the culture needs right now.

The Atlanta legend received the Beacon of Industry Award from the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association at their mid-year conference, cementing his status as someone who actually walks the walk beyond just making hits.

This isn’t just another trophy on a shelf; it’s validation that his decades-long hustle across music, film, real estate, and community development represents something bigger than entertainment.

BESLA official Chiquita Banks broke down why T.I. earned this one.

“Mr. Harris embodies the Beacon of Industry Award. He’s a multi-hyphenate, has worked across multiple media, is a seasoned real estate developer, an activist and a philanthropist. Tip puts his money where his mouth is,” Banks said. “And as an organization comprised mostly of attorneys, we’re impressed that Tip prioritizes hiring Black lawyers for his various business ventures.”

Simone Kilgore (@sea_mone88) at Patchwerk Media (@patchwerkstudio) Simone Kilgore (@sea_mone88) at Patchwerk Media (@patchwerkstudio) Simone Kilgore (@sea_mone88) at Patchwerk Media (@patchwerkstudio)

That last part matters because it shows T.I. isn’t just talking about building Black wealth, he’s structuring his entire operation around it. The numbers back it up. T.I. has released multiple platinum albums that charted on the Billboard charts, with his last project, The Libra, dropping in 2020.

He’s got plans for a final album called Kill the King, and later this year he’ll mark the 25th anniversary of his debut, I’m Serious.

But music is just one lane. Through Grand Hustle Films, he’s producing content that matters, and his clothing brands Akoo and Hustle Gang have built real followings.

Real estate is where T.I. has really shown his vision for Atlanta’s future. He opened the Intrada Westside affordable housing complex in November 2023, transforming what could’ve been another gentrification play into actual homes for people who need them.

His community organizations, Us or Else and Harris Community Works, operate on the same principle, putting resources directly into neighborhoods that built him.