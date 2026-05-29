Kanye West European Tour Crumbles With Italy Cancellation

Kanye West’s European tour keeps falling apart as Italy becomes the latest country to ban his performances.

Kanye West’s European tour is collapsing faster than anyone predicted, and Italy just became the latest country to shut him down completely.

Italian authorities banned both his and Travis Scott’s performances at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, citing public order and security concerns that extend beyond typical venue logistics.

The Prefect Salvatore Angieri made the call on May 25 after convening a public safety committee, and the decision came down hard under Article 2 of Italy’s consolidated public security law.

The two shows were scheduled back-to-back at the Pulse of Gaia Festival, with Travis set for July 17 and Kanye for July 18, at a venue that holds over 103,000 people.

Officials specifically flagged the risk of counter-demonstrations and the tight timeline between consecutive performances as major factors in their reasoning.

According to Italian authorities, the decision also factored in previous concert cancellations across other European nations, signaling a pattern that governments are now actively monitoring.

This isn’t an isolated incident.

The UK blocked Kanye from entering the country, which forced the cancellation of London’s Wireless Festival. Poland rejected his performances after government officials urged promoters to deny him access to public venues.

Switzerland’s FC Basel canceled his show, France postponed his Marseille date, and even India suspended his New Delhi concert scheduled for May 23 over security fears.

The Jewish Community of Modena and Reggio, along with consumer advocacy group Codacons, both submitted formal requests opposing the concerts before the Prefect’s decision.

Their concerns reflected broader European sentiment about allowing performances to proceed, given the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye’s public statements and the security implications they carry.

The Pulse of Gaia Festival organizers now face the challenge of restructuring their entire July lineup without two major headliners, and refund logistics for ticket holders across both dates remain unclear.