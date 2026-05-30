Latto Blames Postpartum Crash Out For Retirement Announcment

Latto opens up about motherhood, her new album “Big Mama,” and the postpartum struggles that led to her viral retirement tweet.

Latto sat down with Nadeska Alexis for an intimate conversation about her latest album Big Mama, her journey into motherhood, and the viral retirement tweet that had fans questioning her future in music.

The rapper opened up about how becoming a mom has fundamentally shifted her perspective on success and fulfillment.

“I’ve always had a successful career. I’ve been with my man for a minute now. She is what put that cherry on top and made me feel fulfilled. As soon as I get home and I be my baby girl, like there’s not a problem in this world when I’m in that rocking chair with her. And it make you hella grateful. Like I literally love my life right now,” Latto said.

Big Mama, which serves as her final project under her RCA deal, was recorded while Latto was pregnant.

Despite the physical and emotional demands of pregnancy, she pushed forward with the project, refusing to postpone her creative ambitions.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Latto addressed her controversial retirement tweet.

She clarified that the post came on a difficult postpartum day, when she was overwhelmed by motherhood, album-release pressure, and the demands of her career.

Rather than apologizing for the emotional outburst, she owned it as part of her journey.

“I crashed. It is what it is. I’m not trying to be perfect anymore,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Latto made it clear she’s not slowing down.

She’s planning to take her baby on tour later this year, refusing to be separated from her daughter for months at a time. This decision requires additional financial planning for nannies and accommodations, but for Latto, it’s non-negotiable.