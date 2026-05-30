EXCLUSIVE: Tory Lanez Gets Shut Down After Asking Judge For Prison Protection

Tory Lanez lost his emergency bid for prison protection after claiming guards harassed him over his $100 million stabbing lawsuit.

Tory Lanez lost his emergency bid for prison protection in Los Angeles after claiming guards harassed him because he sued California prison officials over a near-fatal stabbing.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton denied Tory Lanez’s request for a temporary restraining order, which he requested after his lawyers said retaliation started because of his federal lawsuit.

That lawsuit is the engine behind the latest prison fight. Lanez sued California prison officials after he was stabbed behind bars in May 2025.

AllHipHop previously reported he is seeking $100 million from the California prison system after being stabbed 16 times by another inmate.

The rapper’s emergency filing said he faced “ongoing retaliation, intimidation, and harassment” tied to that complaint. His lawyers said the issue was not random prison drama. They argued it grew out of his decision to sue over the attack.

The court did not rule on whether those claims were true. Staton rejected the request because Tory Lanez’s lawyers did not follow the court’s rules for emergency filings.

The judge said his team had to contact the opposing parties before filing. They also had to tell the court what the other side’s position was. The order said the court could not find proof that Tory Lanez’s counsel did that before seeking the emergency order.

Tory Lanez is housed at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. His filing said he is on a unit where incarcerated men attend a mandatory self-help class. Two officers supervise the class and the unit, as requested.

His lawyers claimed a correction officer said the alleged retaliation was meant to move Tory Lanez into a more dangerous yard. They also said an officer referenced his prior prison attack “in a threatening manner.”

Tory Lanez’s lawyers said he received violation write-ups for conduct they called non-infraction activity. They claimed those write-ups began only after he filed the underlying lawsuit.

The filing said Lanez feared immediate harm. His legal team argued the alleged threats, write-ups and interference with court access were escalating.

The emergency request asked the court to limit contact between Tory Lanez and one correction officer.

It also asked the judge to bar retaliation tied to his legal rights. The filing sought preservation of video, reports, logs, emails, grievances and other records.

Tory Lanez is serving a 10-year term for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The California Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal, leaving his sentence intact.