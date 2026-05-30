Vanilla Ice Shrugs Off Freedom 250 Drama, Would Play For Any Politician & Even Iran

Vanilla Ice defends his Freedom 250 performance, saying he’d perform for Biden, Putin, or any politician. Music isn’t political, he says.

Vanilla Ice isn’t backing down from the Freedom 250 controversy. The ’90s icon defended his decision to perform at the event, saying he’d take gigs from any politician regardless of party affiliation.

“I’m not going to get dragged into that. I’m here to party with America, man,” Vanilla Ice told TMZ. “Music is made to bring people together, and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re just going to represent the ’90s. I don’t take anything too serious. I don’t think anybody else should. I think that we should just dance, you know? It’s life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and you got to get out and pursue it with dance.”

The rapper made it clear that his willingness to perform transcends political lines. When asked if he’d perform for other politicians, Vanilla Ice didn’t hesitate.

“If Biden called up, ‘Hey, and he said my daughter’s getting married. We need Vanilla Ice.’ I’d go play. It’s not a big thing. We don’t get a chance to pick our fans. They pick us. And I’ll go play for Putin, and I’ll play in Iran if you want. It don’t matter. There’s fans everywhere. Music is not political, man. It’s universal.”

Several artists have bailed from the Freedom 250 celebration, citing concerns about the event’s political associations. But Vanilla Ice sees the whole situation differently. He believes people are taking things way too seriously in today’s climate.

“Come on, man. This is a celebration of America. 250, the birthday of our country that we were born in. Come on. Enjoy the dancing. Don’t take it so serious.”

Vanilla Ice pointed out that many of the artists who dropped out are still touring with him. He’s currently performing in Bangor, Maine and said the situation hasn’t created tension among the performers.

The rapper’s stance reflects his overall philosophy about entertainment. He believes artists shouldn’t get caught up in the politics surrounding their performances.

“We’re just entertainers, man. Just get out, shut up and play. That’s what I say.”