Fetty Wap Delivers Message Of Second Chances As Paterson High School Principal

Fetty Wap showed up at his old high school in Paterson just weeks after walking free from federal prison.

Fetty Wap walked into Eastside High School on March 3 and reminded teenagers that redemption doesn’t require a script.

Two months after his early release from federal prison, the Paterson native showed up to inspire students at the school where he dropped out in tenth grade.

According to North Jersey, the rapper performed, danced and connected with a crowd of energized kids who screamed when they recognized their hometown hero.

The visit marked a turning point for someone who’d spent years behind bars.

Fetty Wap just recently finished a federal prison sentence for his conviction involving a multi-million-dollar drug ring.

He’d been sentenced in May 2023 to six years for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, but received an early release on January 8, 2026, after serving roughly three years.

Now he’s channeling that second chance into an empowerment tour across New Jersey schools.

The energy at Eastside was electric. Students weren’t just seeing a rapper who made “Trap Queen” blow up. They were watching someone who’d faced serious consequences, served his time, and came back to tell them something real about choices and comebacks.

He was showing what it looks like to be released from prison early and to rebuild in real time.

The message was clear: your past doesn’t define your future, and your hometown never forgets you.