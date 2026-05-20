Wiz Khalifa Placed On Romania’s Wanted List; Faces Arrest In Any Country In Europe

Wiz Khalifa’s Romania drug case just went international after authorities added him to their wanted persons list, triggering potential extradition across Europe.

Wiz Khalifa is now officially a wanted man across Europe after Romanian authorities added him to their international wanted persons list on May 20, 2026.

The Pittsburgh rapper faces a nine-month prison sentence for drug possession stemming from a 2024 music festival incident that has spiraled into a legal nightmare with serious international consequences.

The whole situation traces back to the Beach Please festival in Costinești, Romania’s Black Sea coast in 2024, where Wiz performed and smoked cannabis on stage in front of thousands of people.

Romanian police discovered 18 grams of cannabis in his possession after the performance, and what seemed like a festival moment turned into a criminal case that’s now following him globally.

According to Romania Insider, the rapper was convicted of possession of risk drugs without authorization for personal consumption.

He appealed the conviction, but in February 2026, the Constanța Court of Appeal rejected his annulment appeal and refused to suspend the sentence.

That rejection sealed his fate. Now that he’s on Romania’s wanted list, the implications are massive.

If Wiz travels to any European Union country, Romanian authorities can request his extradition through a European Arrest Warrant, which could result in his detention and forced service of his sentence.

Wiz has faced legal troubles before, but this is different because it’s not just a U.S. issue anymore. He’s essentially trapped from traveling across Europe unless he surrenders and serves the time.

The rapper’s legal team hasn’t announced any plans to appeal further or turn himself in.