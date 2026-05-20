Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Concert Becomes Center Of Battle After Teen Sexually Assaulted

Live Nation faces a lawsuit after a 16-year-old was assaulted at a Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert due to inadequate security.

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul’s July 2025 concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois, is the center of a major lawsuit after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during the event.

The girl’s family filed suit against Live Nation Entertainment and the venue, claiming inadequate security measures allowed the attack to happen in a restricted area that should’ve been off-limits to concertgoers.

Roman Basso, an 18-year-old from Frankfort, was arrested in January 2026 and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

According to the complaint, the teen attended the show with a friend and the friend’s mother, who purchased alcohol for the girl at the venue.

When the victim walked toward the south side of the amphitheater to use a restroom, she was led into a restricted enclosed area where the assault occurred.

The lawsuit argues that Live Nation and the venue failed to maintain adequate security, implement safety policies for minors, prevent underage drinking, identify and remove predatory adults, and properly secure restricted areas accessible to the public.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, Tinley Park police began investigating on July 24, 2025, after hospital staff in Ohio notified officers about the alleged assault.

Surveillance footage from Live Nation, witness statements, and a forensic interview all supported the victim’s account. Basso allegedly confessed after being advised of his rights while in custody.

The lawsuit references a troubling pattern at Live Nation events over the past decade.

The complaint cites the 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester, the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting during a Jason Aldean concert, the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd surge, the 2021 fatal stabbing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles festival, and the 2023 Beyond Wonderland festival shooting.