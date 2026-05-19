Singer Teedra Moses Delivers A Fierce Message About Aging & Self Worth

Teedra. Moses is not hiding her age and not holding back on the shame people try to impose or aging.

Teedra Moses did not mince words.

In a deeply personal message about aging, grief, body image and self-worth, the singer pushed back against age shaming while urging people, especially women, to stop apologizing for getting older.

The post was a response to a snide IG comment, but she cut through the normal timeline nonsense with a personal, thoughtful clapback.

“If you don’t age you die but have it your way,” she wrote.

The singer explained that her mother died at 52 and her father at 56. It is something she considers a privilege denied to many people she loved.

“I’m doing it for MIKE, SHIRLEY and myself,” she wrote.

Teedra also addressed criticism surrounding her appearance and body, saying she refuses to let outside opinions dictate how she lives or presents herself. She acknowledged being “bigger than I’ve ever been” while insisting her beauty has remained intact throughout every phase of her life.

“It was beautiful yesterday, it is beautiful today and it will be beautiful tomorrow,” she said. “You have lived through s### some would not have made it through,” she wrote. “You have kept your head and your heart when life tried to take it all from you!”

Female artists, even the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna, face scrutiny over their looks and bodies as they get older.

Still, Teedra refused to let criticism wound her. Instead, she leaned into humor and confidence.

“Look away baby cuz I’m abt to drop 10 lbs and tone up so it’s gone get diabolical on a miserable heaux,” she joked. “LIVE GOOD. LOOK GOOD. FEEL GOOD. Be a GOOD PERSON. Issa life style ❤️”

Teedra Moses is touring heavily and moving crowds all over the nation.