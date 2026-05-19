Cardi B Dominates 2026 BET Awards With Six Nominations

Cardi B secures six BET Awards nominations, leading the 2026 field with Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist behind at five each.

Cardi B is heading into the 2026 BET Awards with the most nominations of any artist this year, securing six nods across multiple categories.

The Bronx rapper’s dominance reflects her continued presence in Hip-Hop and R&B, with recognition spanning music, fashion, and cultural impact categories that BET introduced for this year’s ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist are right behind her with five nominations each, establishing themselves as major contenders for the evening.

The competition gets tighter from there, with Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto all earning four nominations apiece.

This year’s slate represents a diverse mix of established veterans and rising talent, reflecting the current state of Black music and culture.

BET made significant moves in 2026 by introducing two new award categories to honor different aspects of cultural influence.

The Fashion Vanguard Award recognizes global figures whose style choices have shaped culture across music, film, sports, and entertainment, celebrating fashion as a storytelling medium.

The Pulse Award honors creators, campaigns, and content that moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation and defining moments online.

The 2026 BET Awards ceremony airs live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 P.M. ET/PT across BET and multiple Paramount networks, including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and others.