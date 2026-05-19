Of Course, The White House Turns Drake’s “ICEMAN” Into ICE Propaganda

Drake’s “ICEMAN” becomes the latest casualty in the White House’s ongoing obsession with weaponizing Hip-Hop for political messaging.

Drake just got his music co-opted by the Trump administration in a way that’s got the internet absolutely losing it right now.

The White House dropped a TikTok that uses the outro from “Make Them Know” off his brand new ICEMAN album, complete with Trump walking down a snowy red carpet fresh out of a helicopter while the track plays “Iceman baby, freeze the world” in the background.

The whole thing ties directly to ICE, which stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with footage of agents conducting raids mixed throughout the video.

It’s basically trying to add the president to the list of people nicknamed “Iceman,” which includes NBA legend George Gervin, singer Jerry Butler, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and Drake himself.

This isn’t even the first time the White House has tried to capitalize on Drake’s album rollout.

Just days earlier, they posted an edited version of the ICEMAN cover art on X, with a diamond-encrusted MAGA chain pendant replacing the diamond on the Michael Jackson glove, captioning it “ICED OUT.”

The White House has a documented pattern of doing this. The administration’s obsession with Hip-Hop on TikTok extends way beyond Drake.

They’ve previously used Lil Wayne and Migos tracks to soundtrack military strikes, and even had Marco Rubio dropping Cypress Hill and Ice Cube bars at White H

The comment section on TikTok is a war zone right now, with people pointing out the absurdity of using Drake’s music to promote immigration enforcement.

People tried to warn Drake that his ICEMAN title was a bit tone-deaf given the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, but here we are.