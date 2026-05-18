Floyd Mayweather Drops Defamation Case Against Reporter

Floyd Mayweather just dropped his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider and reporter Daniel Geiger, ending a legal battle that started over real estate claims he couldn’t prove.

Both sides agreed to cover their own legal fees, and all counterclaims were wiped off the books.

The whole thing started when Geiger published a March 2025 report questioning whether Mayweather actually purchased a 62-building Manhattan apartment portfolio for roughly $400 million.

Geiger wrote there was “no evidence there has been a sale,” and Mayweather fired back, claiming the reporter was running a harassment campaign driven by racial bias against his success.

He alleged that Geiger refused to review documents proving the deals occurred, but according to Yahoo Sports, Business Insider pushed back hard, calling the lawsuit a “meritless attempt to discredit our reporting.”

The dismissal with prejudice means Mayweather can’t refile the same claims, and Business Insider released a statement saying they’re “pleased” the lawsuit is gone so they can “definitively put these meritless allegations to rest.”

Mayweather’s team responded that he’s “focused on his business ventures and scheduled fights in the near future,” but the timing raises questions about what really happened behind closed doors.

What makes this story hit different is the context. Mayweather’s been drowning in financial chaos for months.

According to AllHipHop reporting about his cash crisis, the IRS filed a $7.3 million tax lien against him in April 2026 for unpaid taxes dating back to 2018 and 2023. He’s also facing a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime, claiming the company misappropriated funds from his biggest fights.

Bounced checks to Miami jewelers, unpaid rent at luxury New York apartments, lawsuits over private jet bills—the man who branded himself “Money” is running on fumes despite earning over $1.1 billion in his career.

The dismissal of the defamation case could signal that Mayweather’s legal team realized they didn’t have the ammunition to win, or that he needed to preserve cash for bigger fights ahead.

Either way, the boxer’s comeback tour is heating up with a Manny Pacquiao rematch scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Netflix, plus exhibition bouts in the Congo and Greece.