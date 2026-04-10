Floyd Mayweather Cash Crisis Implodes With New $7M IRS Lien

Floyd Mayweather’s $1.15 billion career earnings vanish as the IRS files a $7.3 million tax lien against the boxing legend for unpaid taxes.

Floyd Mayweather is watching his financial empire crumble in real time, and the latest hit just landed from the IRS.

The federal government filed a $7.3 million tax lien against the boxing legend in Las Vegas last month for unpaid taxes dating to 2018 and 2023, according to reports.

The notice shows the balance remained unpaid as of March 26, and Mayweather’s attorney declined to comment on the filing.

This isn’t Mayweather’s first rodeo with the IRS. He’s been hit with massive tax liens before, including a $22.5 million lien for 2015 taxes and a $7.2 million lien for 2010 taxes.

In 2023, he settled with the IRS to pay $5.5 million in back taxes plus another $1.1 million in penalties. The pattern is clear: despite earning an estimated $1.15 billion during his Hall of Fame boxing career, Money Mayweather is running out of money fast.

The financial collapse extends far beyond tax issues.

In February 2026, Mayweather sued his former broadcast partner Showtime, alleging the company misappropriated at least $340 million in funds.

He’s also facing a $2.4 million judgment from a 2023 court order after Zinni Media Concept Limited won a breach-of-contract case against him.

According to AllHipHop, Mayweather abandoned his pursuit of NBA expansion ownership, citing stress amid multiple lawsuits and unpaid rent disputes.

The real problem is that Mayweather is cash poor despite being heavily invested in long-term, illiquid assets.

In early 2024, he borrowed $54 million at an interest rate close to nine percent, putting most of his assets up as collateral. That’s a dangerous position for someone facing mounting legal bills and tax obligations.

Yet Mayweather announced his comeback from a nine-year retirement to fight professionally again, with exhibition bouts against Mike Tyson in the Congo and a contested Manny Pacquiao rematch set for September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, on Netflix.