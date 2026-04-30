Lexie Brown Refuses To Stay Silent On Death Threat Campaign

Lexie Brown’s getting hammered with death threats over gossip she had nothing to do with, and she’s over people staying quiet.

Lexie Brown is dealing with a nightmare that started with rumors and turned into something way darker when she was accused of ruining Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship.

The Seattle Storm guard is getting death threats over something she says never happened. Brown’s been targeted relentlessly, and her family’s been dragged into it too, forcing her to hire security just to feel safe.

Here’s what went down, according to TMZ. Brown knows Thompson from the basketball world but they’re not friends, and she’s never even met Megan Thee Stallion.

When Thompson unfollowed her on social media and she made her account private, people started connecting dots that weren’t there.

She posted Instagram Stories denying any involvement, but the internet had already made up its mind.

Brown’s been vocal about how isolating this whole thing feels.

“The fact that I’m still the only one defending my name, I have no idea how to process that,” she said.

The WNBA guard, who was traded from the LA Sparks to Seattle and averaged 9.5 minutes per game last season, is preparing for the upcoming WNBA season while dealing with this chaos.

What’s really getting to her is the silence from people who know the truth.

“Surely somebody that knows the truth, and that is almost everybody involved knows that I was not involved in the situation at all, would surely step in and say something, and it didn’t happen,” Brown explained.

She’s also frustrated about the broader conversation around protecting Black women.

“And that’s the last thing I’m struggling to process, is that there’s this massive outcry for protecting Black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown’s name in any of those conversations.”

Brown’s been battling Crohn’s disease while managing her basketball career, and now she’s dealing with this added stress.

She is focused on getting through this season while hoping people will eventually understand that she was never part of any drama.