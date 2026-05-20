Another No Jumper Host Gets Busted – For Murder

Ant Jefe gets arrested for murder by the LAPD, joining a growing list of No Jumper personalities facing serious legal charges.

No Jumper cohost and rapper Ant Jefe landed in serious legal trouble after the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division arrested him on felony murder charges in Los Angeles.

Jefe is being held on a million-dollar bail at the LAPD jail, and the streets are talking about what comes next for one of the platform’s most recognizable voices.

Growing up in South Central LA, Ant Jefe built his reputation as a storyteller through multiple rap albums that detailed his life navigating the neighborhood’s toughest realities.

He’s been a consistent presence on the No Jumper platform for the last year. Adam 22, the podcast’s creator, expressed shock at the arrest, saying “[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock.”

According to TMZ, the arrest came down hard and fast, with law enforcement sources confirming the felony murder booking.

The specifics of what led to the charges remain unclear, as the LAPD hasn’t released a full narrative yet, but the timing raises questions about what happened between his podcast work and this moment.

This isn’t the first time No Jumper has found itself connected to serious legal issues.

In 2025, Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon were arrested in a federal RICO takedown involving the Rollin’ 60s gang, and they ended up as cellmates while facing charges.

The platform’s connection to street life and gang culture has repeatedly put its affiliates in legal crosshairs, though Adam 22 has consistently defended the show’s mission.