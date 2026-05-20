Cardi B’s Business Empire Keeps Growing With Fashionphile Deal

Cardi B’s business moves keep multiplying as she becomes Fashionphile’s newest global brand ambassador for their luxury resale platform.

Cardi B just locked in another major business move, and this one’s all about luxury resale.

The rapper’s empire keeps expanding in ways that show she’s not just an artist anymore, she’s a full-fledged entrepreneur who understands how to build real wealth.

Fashionphile, the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned ultra-luxury accessories, just named her their 2026 Global Brand Ambassador for the “Get Your Bag” campaign, and it’s the kind of partnership that makes sense on every level.

Here’s what makes this deal different from typical celebrity endorsements.

Cardi B actually collects high-end bags from Hermès, Chanel, and Goyard, so when she says she loves Fashionphile, it’s not just a paycheck talking.

“I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy too,” she said in a statement. “I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything’s authentic. This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!”

According to the official announcement, she’s curating an exclusive collection of her personal pieces for the platform, which is a whole different level of involvement than most brand deals.

Cardi’s been stacking these business ventures since 2020. She’s been a Balenciaga brand ambassador, partnered with Reebok on their Aztrek sneaker, and launched Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream that sold 5 million cans in just three years.

Then came her joint venture with Revolve Group for apparel and beauty brands, as well as Grow-Good Beauty, her hair care line that launched in March 2026.

She’s also got partnerships with Zevia as a shareholder and ambassador, and deals with Don Julio.

Her business portfolio shows she’s serious about ownership, not just endorsements.

Her Little Miss Drama tour ran from February through April 2026 and became the highest-grossing and best-attended arena tour by a female rapper in history.

The numbers don’t lie: 453,000 tickets sold, $70 million in gross revenue across 35 dates.

Cardi B is proving that the new generation of artists isn’t choosing between music and business anymore; they’re doing both at the highest level.