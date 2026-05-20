Pooh Shiesty To Stand Trial In July For Robbing Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty’s heading to trial July 6 over the alleged Gucci Mane studio incident after feds say he forced a contract release at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty pulled a Draco on Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio and forced him to sign away his freedom from 1017 Records at gunpoint.

That’s the allegation prosecutors are bringing to trial on July 6, 2026.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., pleaded not guilty on May 8 after getting hit with four counts of kidnapping and extortion.

But the feds say on January 10, he walked into that studio with a plan. They claim he brandished the weapon, made Gucci sign a contract release, and walked out with his wedding ring, earrings, watch, and cash.

Big 30 (Rodney Wright) and Pooh’s own father, Lontrell Williams Sr., are also facing charges. Big 30 allegedly blocked the door while recording the whole thing.

Williams Sr. pleaded not guilty on May 4 and posted bond with $250K bail and a $25K cash deposit, but he’s stuck in Texas after prosecutors filed a motion to block his release.

Pooh is still locked up at Kaufman County jail in federal custody.

According to WREG, defense attorney Bradford Cohen says the FBI doesn’t even have the alleged contract or video. That’s a huge problem for prosecutors trying to prove what actually went down.

Pooh Shiesty’s legal team filed motions questioning the credibility of witness statements and the chain of custody for evidence collected during the investigation.

Nine people in total were charged in this case, and each faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Gucci didn’t stay quiet either. He responded with a diss track that had the whole internet talking.