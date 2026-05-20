Jada Pinkett Smith Wins Big Against Will Smith’s Former Friend, Even As He Makes More Wild Claims

Jada Pinkett Smith collects $32,836 in legal fees after a judge sides with her against Will Smith’s ex-friend Bilaal Salaam.

Jada Pinkett Smith just walked out of court with a check, and it’s because Will Smith’s former best friend couldn’t make his case stick.

A Los Angeles judge awarded her $32,836 in legal fees after Bilaal Salaam’s emotional distress lawsuit got dismantled in court. He originally wanted her to pay him millions, but the judge wasn’t having it, and now he’s the one writing checks instead.

Here’s what went down. Bilaal claimed that Jada and her team threatened him after he refused to help with damage control following Will’s Oscars slap, which was heard worldwide.

He says he was working on a memoir that would’ve exposed details about the family, and when Jada found out, she allegedly came at him hard and even threatened to have him killed.

Bilaal claimed that their relationship turned toxic over stolen videotapes involving a variety of celebrities.

“That’s why me and Jada’s relationship became so toxic toward the end, because she thought I stole these videos of her with other people,” Bilaal told Tasha K. “I saw some things that were unreal. And I saw celebrities on the tapes…it’s gonna come out.”

Jada denied everything and fought back in court, and according to TMZ, the judge sided with her on multiple counts.

What makes this interesting is that Bilaal’s been running his mouth in interviews since the lawsuit dropped. His most audacious accusation claimed Will Smith had sex with Tyrese and Jada watched.

He’s been trying to build a narrative in the court of public opinion while his actual legal case crumbled. The contrast between his media blitz and his courtroom loss is pretty telling about where the real evidence actually stands.