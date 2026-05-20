50 Cent’s “Raising Kanan” Season 5 Trailer Settles Major Cliffhanger

Raq Thomas survives the cliffhanger and Kanan’s ready for war in the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” season 5 trailer.

Patina Miller survived the gun pointed at her head in the season four finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The trailer for the fifth and final season confirms she’s very much alive and ready for war.

Starz dropped the footage on Tuesday, settling the massive cliffhanger that left Kanan with his finger on the trigger aimed at his own mother, Raq Thomas, after she orchestrated the deaths of his best friend and girlfriend.

The young kingpin’s got every reason to pull that trigger, but killing Raq means losing the protection she’s built in the game, and that’s a problem he’s about to learn the hard way.

Season five follows Kanan and Breeze as they make their serious move up the Southside ranks, and the Starz synopsis makes it clear this is where his ruthlessness gets forged into something permanent.

“He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies,” the network said about the final chapter.

The relationship between mother and son has reached the point of no return, and reconciliation isn’t even on the table anymore. War’s coming, and it’s going to reshape everything in the Queens drug game.

The cast includes Joey Bada$$, Wendell Pierce and Tony Danza. The final season premieres June 12 with new episodes rolling out weekly on Fridays.