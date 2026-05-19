Eminem’s Ex Was Totally Smashed & Almost 3X Legal Limit In Latest DUI Arrest

Kim Scott’s breathalyzer test shows she blew nearly three times Michigan’s legal limit during her second DUI arrest of 2026.

Kim Scott faces mounting legal trouble after police say she blew nearly three times Michigan’s legal alcohol limit during her second DUI arrest in just five months.

The 51-year-old was arrested May 13 in Chesterfield Township after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle near Detroit, and according to TMZ, the breathalyzer results paint a troubling picture of what officers found at the scene.

Officers reported Scott appeared unsteady on her feet with slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol when they arrived.

She admitted to drinking earlier that evening before taking a preliminary breath test that registered .204 BAC, which is more than 2.5 times the state’s legal limit of .08.

At the police station, two additional chemical tests came back at .176 and .181, both still well over double the legal threshold. The numbers suggest a serious level of intoxication at the time of the incident.

What makes this arrest particularly significant is the timing. Just three days earlier, Scott had appeared in court to plead no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident from a February incident where she allegedly hit a parked car while her son and his friends were in the vehicle.

The earlier case involved her driving home and crashing into her own garage door after the initial collision.

Bodycam footage from the May arrest showed officers discovering bottles containing soda and alcohol in her vehicle.

Scott’s sentencing for the February DUI case is scheduled for June, though it remains unclear how these new charges will impact that hearing.

The mother of four has now been released from custody, but she’s facing serious legal consequences on multiple fronts as both cases move through the Michigan court system.