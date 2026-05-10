Freddie Gibbs Mourns Father Warren Tipton, Singer Who Competed Against Michael Jackson

The passing of Warren Tipton reveals a remarkable story connecting Freddie Gibbs, The Chi-Lites, MJ and the musical legacy of Gary, Indiana.

Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs is mourning the loss of his father, Warren Tipton, a former police officer and singer whose life intersected with the same music scene that launched Michael Jackson to superstardom.

The rap legend merely said, “RIP Dad 💔” on his Instagram page with three images. A professional profile indicated he was 74-years old.

Gibbs has talked about his father. numerous times in his career.

The somber passing of Warren Tipton yields a remarkable story connecting Freddie Gibbs, The Chi-Lites, the Jackson family and the musical legacy of Gary, Indiana.

When news surfaced that Freddie Gibbs had lost his father, there was a slew of immediate condolences and prayers focused on the personal tragedy. Bun B, AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, Rapsody, Richie Rich, Termanology, Hi-Tek and numerous others in Hip-Hop sent their love and support.

But behind the grief is a remarkable story tied to one of music’s most legendary bloodlines and one of America’s most influential musical cities.

Freddie Gibbs’ father, Warren Tipton, was more than simply the parent of a rap icon. He was a talented singer from Gary, Indiana — the same city that produced Michael Jackson and the legendary The Jackson 5.

Over the years, Gibbs has humorously shared stories about his father competing in local talent shows against a young Michael Jackson during Gary’s fertile music era. According to Gibbs, his father was serious enough as a vocalist to hold his own in the local scene, even if Michael ultimately became a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

“Mike messed him up,” Gibbs joked in a past interview while discussing the talent competitions that connected his father to the Jackson-era Gary music circuit.

His father was no slouch though.

The Chi-Lites are among the most storied groups in R&B history and Tipton was one of the last living members. The group co-founder and. now-last living original member Marshall Thompson confirmed the news as well.

“Good morning everyone. I regret to inform my fans, friends, and family that Warren Tipton, from The Chi-Lites family, has passed away this morning. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and family during this difficult time. Please keep them lifted in prayer.”

The connection underscores just how deep Gary’s musical roots run. During the 1960s and 1970s, local churches, school auditoriums and community talent showcases became proving grounds for young Black performers. The Jackson family emerged from that same ecosystem, but they were far from the only talented family in the city.

Warren Tipton eventually pursued law enforcement and served roughly 20 years as a police officer in Gary, according to published reports. But music never left him. Gibbs credited his father with introducing him to artists like James Brown, Smokey Robinson and even Wu-Tang Clan and Geto Boys. These vast influences that later shaped the rapper’s soulful, gritty sound.

Tipton later became associated with the legendary soul group The Chi-Lites as a vocalist later in his life. Those MJ years served him well, apparently.

Michael Jackson and the Jackson family became the face of Gary’s global, impactful musical legacy, Warren Tipton’s story represents another side of the city’s history. He too was among the talented Black artists who carried the culture forward even if superstardom never fully arrived in that breeding ground.

AllHipHop salutes Freddie Gibbs, his father and family during a difficult time. We recognize his father’s journey and impact as a uniquely important chapter in Black music history.