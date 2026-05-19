Saweetie Sued For $3M Fraud After Allegedly Ghosting Japan Shows

Saweetie is facing a $3 million punitive damages claim after a Japanese promoter says she ghosted four scheduled performances and kept their deposits.

Moon Dream Production filed a lawsuit against the rapper and her touring company, Icy Grl Touring, alleging fraud and breach of contract regarding shows scheduled for July 2025.

The promoter’s legal team is going after serious money, and the details paint a picture of what they’re calling a calculated move to use their visa services and then perform elsewhere.

Here’s where it gets messy. Saweetie allegedly agreed to perform four shows between July 18 and July 26, 2025, for a $200,000 fee, and Moon Dream Production paid her a $100,000 deposit upfront.

According to TMZ, the promoter claims she and her entire team used all the visa services they facilitated to enter Japan, then turned around and performed at different venues for other vendors on those exact same dates.

The financial damage claim breaks down as follows: Moon Dream says they lost $100,000 in merchandise and promotional expenses, another $200,000 in venue costs, and expected to net $400,000 in profits from her performance.

They’re also claiming Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring have refused to return the $100,000 deposit despite the breach.

The $3 million in punitive damages is what they’re really after, though, which suggests they believe this was intentional.

Saweetie has built her career on touring and live performances, so this lawsuit hits at the core of her brand.