Latto Confirms She Gave Birth To Her First Child With 21 Savage

Latto confirms she’s now a mother and retiring from rap after her final album “Big Mama,” revealing her first child is 21 Savage’s baby.

Latto just delivered the biggest personal announcement of her career, confirming she’s now a mother while simultaneously closing the book on her rap journey.

The Atlanta rapper revealed the arrival of her first child with an emotional Instagram video documenting her entire pregnancy, from the moment she discovered she was expecting at 5 weeks in Tokyo, Japan.

The video montage showed Latto’s raw reaction when she first learned about the pregnancy, with her sister and best friend, Brooklyn, crying happy tears beside her.

She shared ultrasound footage, glimpses of her growing baby bump, and intimate family moments throughout the nine months leading up to delivery.

What makes this announcement even more significant is that Latto had already titled her album Big Mama before discovering she was pregnant.

She explained in the video how everything fell into place perfectly, saying she worried the pregnancy would hinder her creative process while sober and exhausted.

Instead, she powered through and completed the project while carrying her child. The album drops May 29, marking her final release before stepping away from music entirely.

The father is 21 Savage, confirming years of speculation about the relationship between the two artists.

Their connection had been deliberately kept private, but hints emerged in her “Business & Personal” music video, which featured his tattooed hands on her belly and other subtle references to their relationship.