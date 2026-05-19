Alabama Rapper Admits To Killing His Ex On Facebook, Then Himself In Graveyard

An Alabama rapper went nuts, killed the mother of his child and then took his own life in a graveyard after confessing to murders.

Li Spell took his baby mama’s life in Montgomery and then broadcast his confession to the world on Facebook before ending everything in a graveyard.

The Alabama rapper, also known as MGM Spell, killed Adriana Grant, the mother of his child, on May 18, 2026, setting off a chain of events live on Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform.

Li Spell told the world he killed Adriana because she was going to testify against him in a prior murder case connected to Terrell Aureon Fuller’s death in September 2024.

He said she’d met with detectives and lied about his involvement, and he couldn’t face the idea of her taking the stand.

But that story was just the surface. According to reports, the real reason was jealousy and wounded pride. Adriana had moved on with another man, and that man was stepping up as a father figure to Li Spell’s son.

He couldn’t handle being replaced.

After shooting Adriana, Li Spell went live on Facebook and admitted to multiple murders. He boasted about shooting Gabriel Williams and others, claiming “so many n##### done felt this pistol.”

He cried about depression and feeling hurt, but never showed genuine remorse for taking the life of his child’s mother. Instead, he positioned himself as the victim of a woman who wanted to keep him from his son’s life.

Li Spell’s body was later found in a graveyard.