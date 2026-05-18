6ix9ine Turns Into Preacher; Says Jesus Is Coming Back Soon, Says He Is Meant To Save People

6ix9ine credits his wealth, survival, and success to God’s divine protection during a revealing interview about his spiritual transformation.

6ix9ine is crediting his survival, wealth, and success to divine intervention.

During a recent VladTV interview, the controversial rapper opened up about his unwavering faith in God and Jesus, attributing everything from his mansion to his Lamborghini to a higher power watching over him.

The rapper reflected on biblical stories to explain his perspective. 6ix9ine pointed to his material possessions as evidence of God’s protection.

“Look at the chain you got on your neck. Look at the million-dollar car I got behind me. Look at this beautiful house that I got. Everything that I’ve been through, blackballed, cooperation, whole bunch of s### I’m still here. My family’s still good. I’m chilling. And who could do that? God. Literally.”

The rapper has faced numerous hardships over the years, including legal troubles, prison time, and violent attacks. Yet he remains unprotected by security despite being one of the most hated figures in Hip-Hop.

He questioned why he’s still alive when other rappers have been killed. 6ix9ine emphasized that God is in complete control of everything.

“God is real, bro. People choke on donuts. People choke on chicken. People choke on anything. People swallow their tongue. God is literally in control. Everything has a moment, and I know it’s going to take its course, but I’m telling you buy I just got to say this. God is coming soon, and he needs to save his church.”

The rapper suggested his purpose might be to save others from worldly struggles.

“I feel like I need to save a lot of people who are indulging like me in worldly activities, but God uses people who are broken like me. I’m not the best person. I’m not perfect. God used a thief, if I’m not mistaken in the Bible, who was Peter. God used a tax collector. And the religious priest the priest leaders told him, ‘Why you hanging out with these people?’ And he says, ‘Because when these people are saved, the angels rejoice in heaven.'”

6ix9ine’s spiritual transformation comes after he completed a three-month prison sentence earlier this year for violating the terms of his supervised release.

He turned himself in on January 6, 2026, and was released in April. Since his release, the rapper has been vocal about his faith, declaring his commitment to Christianity and urging others to recognize God’s presence in their lives.