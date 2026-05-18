Foolio Murder Trial: Sean Launches Appeal Movement on Conviction

Sean Gathright, one of four men convicted in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, has launched an appeal movement just days after being found guilty on all charges.

The 20-year-old’s family created an Instagram account and a GoFundMe page to raise money for legal representation, with a stated goal of $100,000 to hire an appeals lawyer.

The GoFundMe description paints a sympathetic picture of Gathright, claiming he’s “only 20 years old” and facing “the fight of his life” after being convicted in a case that “completely changed the course of his future.”

His sister, Navaya, confirmed the accounts are legitimate in a video posted on the official Instagram page, asking supporters to share the fundraiser and donate if possible. However, the appeal effort has drawn significant criticism. As of the latest update, the GoFundMe had raised only $400 toward its $100,000 goal.

The family’s messaging relies heavily on religious references, with the Instagram bio quoting Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

The conviction came after overwhelming evidence was presented during the trial.

Phone tracking data placed Gathright in the general vicinity of the murder at the time it occurred. Airbnb footage showed him at the location, and witnesses testified he switched cars at his grandmother’s house.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Gathright provided the vehicle and firearms used in the ambush killing of Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones.

Gathright was 18 years old when the murder took place. The GoFundMe description acknowledges he “made decisions” that led to his conviction, but his family argues he deserves redemption given his age and lack of prior criminal history.

“Everyone deserves a second chance at redemption,” the fundraiser states.

“With Sean being so young, no prior criminal history, and with such a bright future ahead of him, we are fighting to give him the redemption that everyone deserves.”

In a phone call posted to his Instagram account, Gathright thanked supporters for their messages and donations.

“It truly means a lot in a difficult time like this,” he said. “We all know that God has the last word, and I just really appreciate y’all for seeing me in a different light.”

The family has committed to “pursuing every legal avenue possible, including post-conviction motions, appeals, mitigation efforts, and advocacy surrounding his sentencing and future.”

They cite the costs of legal representation, expert consultations, transcripts, travel, and family support as reasons for the fundraiser.

Gathright and three co-defendants, Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy, were all found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in Foolio’s death.

The case drew significant media attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the ambush killing.