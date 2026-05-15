Julio Foolio’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

The four men accused of ambushing and killing rapper Julio Foolio were spared the death penalty and were sentenced to life without parole.

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy all heard the same verdict on May 15, 2026, in Hillsborough County, Florida.

The jury took just over an hour to decide their fate, and they were clear about what happened.

“We the jury unanimously find the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Isaiah Chance committed the homicide in a cold calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification,” the verdict read. “We the jury finds Isaiah Chance should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Chance wasn’t alone. All four defendants got the same punishment. Prosecutors painted the killing as a coordinated attack tied to gang violence.

The men didn’t just kill Foolio; they created what the jury called “a great risk of death to many persons.” That’s what made this different from a regular murder case.

All four got convicted of cold, calculated, premeditated homicide. The jury found multiple aggravating factors: gang membership, the coordinated nature of the attack, and the danger they created.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died on what should’ve been a celebration. Instead of turning 26, he became another victim in an ongoing gang war.