Drake Allegedly Teaches 1900Rugrat Music Industry Lesson 4080

Florida rapper 1900Rugrat says Toronto’s finest Drake took his beat, remixed it and put it on his hit album ICEMAN.

Drake has yet another rumor brewing around ICEMAN.

But this one is from a young Florida rapper that seems to have been courted by the Toronto giant – at least for his beats. Now, 1900Rugrat says the hitmaker jacked him and put it on one of the album’s standout records.

The newcomer took to Instagram very loudly to accuse Drake of borrowing from his song “Intro” off the 2025 project Porch 2 The Pent. I should note this is masterful marketing and the similarities are minimal to me. But, here we are. According to Rugrat, all of this goes back more than a year, when somebody from Drake’s production circle allegedly reached out.

Rugrat said he sent roughly 10 songs over but deliberately held tight to certain records including the intro that made the final cut.

“So when I made the intro to my first album, like a year and a half ago, Drake was hitting me up around that time and wanted to hear music,” Rugrat explained. “So I sent 10 songs through and they was all finna be on my album because I didn’t want nobody to steal my s### and I know how people move.”

According to the rapper, Drake’s camp zeroed in on “Intro” almost immediately.

“The one they took a liking to was the intro,” he said. “I said, ‘No, you can’t have this song.’ He wanted me on the album still. He said, ‘I’m gonna send you a verse too.’ Never sent a verse.” I want to know who says no to Drake at the onset of their career, but this is a weird time.

Things apparently changed once Rugrat heard “Little Birdie” from Drake’s freshly released ICEMAN album. BLOOP!

“I went back and listened to the intro on my first album,” he said. I laughed because he should know how it sounds. “Twin… that’s the only beat I ever produced and sat there and made myself. Don’t rip my sh#t and repitch it like that.” But, that is what he accuses Team Drake of doing.

I promise you…Drake will not say anything about this. And – for the record – there is no evidence biting happened here. For the yute reading this, biting means to copy. Still, the internet has already started doing what it does best…amplifying the message. I am doing that right now.

In the past, Rugrat openly praised Drake and Drake has seemingly reposted his music in the past. During a conversation with Complex, Rugrat said the co-sign felt unreal. “That sh#t had me more than turnt. I woke my girl up like, ‘Yo, Drake just posted my s###.’” I guess he’s a man of integrity if nothing else.

I think he should have tried to work it out with Drake, but I suppose he’s betting on himself.