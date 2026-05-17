Sam Bankman-Fried Offers Drake His Bean-Bag Chair

Drake name-drops FTX on his new album, and Sam Bankman-Fried responds with a joke from his prison bunk at MDC Brooklyn.

Drake just handed Sam Bankman-Fried the most unexpected shout-out from the music industry, and the imprisoned crypto founder couldn’t resist firing back with a joke from his bunk at MDC Brooklyn.

On May 15, Drake released his ninth studio album, ICEMAN and the track “Dust” opens with a direct reference to FTX’s catastrophic collapse.

The Toronto rapper doesn’t just mention the failed exchange in passing, either. He goes further, calling himself “a BTC, crypto big timer” and making it clear he’s been paying attention to the entire saga.

The lyrics arrived as a reminder that FTX remains embedded in pop culture nearly four years after the November 2022 collapse that wiped out billions in customer funds.

Bankman-Fried, serving a 25-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy charges, responded on X with characteristic humor.

Sam Bankman-Fried thanks Drake for his shoutout on Iceman pic.twitter.com/wCfJJrkbPU — Crypto Sum (@cryptosum_) May 17, 2026

“The Drake stimulus package is real. Dust is a vibe, and when I get out, I can loan you my bean bag chair,” he posted, referencing his infamous bean bag chair from his FTX office days.

The response showed he’s still following mainstream culture from inside the federal detention center, where he’s once shared a dormitory-style bunk with Sean “Diddy” Combs since the music mogul’s arrival on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In a March 2025 interview with Tucker Carlson, Bankman-Fried revealed details about his unlikely cellmate situation.

He described Diddy as “kind to people in the unit” and said the music executive “has been kind to me.”

The revelation added another layer to the strange intersection of Hip-Hop culture and the crypto industry’s most infamous collapse.