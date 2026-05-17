Royal Biographer Doubles Down On Diddy/Sarah Ferguson Affair, Says Mogul Was Eyeing Her Kids Too

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims that Sarah Ferguson had a secret relationship with P. Diddy, citing photographs from the late ’90s.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie is making explosive new claims about Sarah Ferguson’s alleged relationship with Diddy, backed by photographs and documented evidence from the late ’90s.

Lownie’s updated paperback edition of his bestselling book “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of House of York” features allegations that Sarah Ferguson had a “friends with benefits” arrangement with the Bad Boy Records founder.

The claims directly contradict Ferguson’s PR team’s response, which stated she only met Diddy twice.

“Well, we have more than two pictures of them at different events,” Lownie said in a recent interview. “One of the things I did get wrong is that I suggested she had met him in 2002. In fact, there are pictures of them together at Diddy’s birthday in 1998.”

The New York Daily News has published photographs of Ferguson and Diddy together at his 1998 birthday celebration.

At that time, Diddy was 28 years old while Ferguson was approximately 40. Lownie says he was initially told the two met at a party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell, though the timeline now extends back further into the ’90s.

Lownie claims Diddy was obsessed with the royal family and allegedly bragged about “slamming” Ferguson during encounters dating back to 2004.

The biographer also reports that Diddy once said he “could not wait until Fergie’s daughters came of age.”

Diddy is currently serving time in America for transportation for prostitution. The allegations come as part of Lownie’s broader investigation into the York family’s financial dealings and Prince Andrew’s behavior.

Ferguson’s PR team has denied the allegations, calling them “absolute fabricated nonsense” and “blatantly untrue.”

However, Lownie points to a pattern in which Ferguson changes her story about other relationships.

“Well, I mean, there’s a playbook here. I mean this is what she’s done all the way through. I mean, if you remember, she claimed that she had broken her contact with Epstein in the spring of 2011. And one of the things I found for the paperback is that she was still saying in his flats in 2013, 2014.”

Lownie says everything in his book has been heavily vetted by lawyers and double-sourced.

He received approximately 100,000 words of new material from dozens of sources after the original book’s publication, including former staff members, school friends, charity workers, and protection officers, many of whom are now willing to go on the record.